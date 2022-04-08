Woman (70s) dies in two-car crash in Co Meath

A woman aged in her 70s has died in a two-car collision in Co Meath.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of the fatal crash on the N2 at Balrath Cross on Friday afternoon.

“The two vehicle collision, involving a car and a van occurred at approximately 3.35pm. The driver of the car, a woman aged in her 70s, was later pronounced deceased at the scene,” Gardaí said.

“Her body has since been removed to the mortuary at Navan Hospital where a post-mortem will take place.

“No other injuries have been reported at this time.”

The road where the collision occurred remains closed with local diversions in place.

A technical examination of the scene by forensic collision investigators is underway.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward and any road users with video footage (including dash cam) are asked to make this available to them.

Anyone with information can contact Navan Garda Station 046 903 6100 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.