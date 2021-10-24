Woman (70s) dies in Cork house fire

The woman in her 70s was pronounced dead at the scene. Photo: Gardaí.

A woman in her 70s has died following a fire in a house at Silversprings Court in the Mayfield area of Cork City on Saturday evening.

Gardaí and Fire Services were alerted to the incident shortly before 8pm in Mayfield and the sole occupant of the house, a woman in her 70s, was located inside the house by Fire Services personnel.

She was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

The deceased woman has since been removed to the mortuary at Cork University Hospital where a post-mortem examination will be carried out.

The Coroner has been notified and the scene has been preserved for a technical and forensic examination.

Gardaí from Mayfield are investigating the incident and say foul play is not suspected in relation to the cause of the fire.