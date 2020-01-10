Woman (70s) dies following collision with truck

A woman in her 70s has died after a collision between a car and a truck in Co Clare on Friday.

A woman in her 70s has died after a collision between a car and a truck in Co Clare on Friday.

The fatal incident occurred on the N68 Kilrush to Ennis road at approximately 4pm.

The driver of the car, a woman in her 70s, was pronounced dead at the scene. Her body was later taken to University Hospital Limerick where a post-mortem will take place.

The driver of the truck was uninjured.

The road is currently closed to allow for a technical examination to take place.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information, particularly any road users travelling in the area at the time of the collision who may have camera footage to contact Kilrush Garda station on 065 9080550, the Garda confidential line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

Online Editors