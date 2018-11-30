Woman (70s) dies after car strikes ditch

A woman in her 70s has died after a road traffic accident in Co Donegal.

Gardai in Milford are investigating the single-vehicle collision that occurred on the N56 between Crolly and Dún Lúiche at approximately 4.30pm today.

The woman, who was the sole occupant of the car, was pronounced dead at the scene after her car hit a ditch.

It's believed the woman is from the Dún Lúiche area.

He body was removed to Letterkenny University Hospital.

This stretch of road is currently closed to facilitate an examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators and local diversions are in place.

Witnesses are asked to contact Milford Garda Station on 074-9153060, The Garda Confidential Telephone Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

