Woman (70s) dies after car crashes into ditch in Co Clare

A woman died after the car in which she was travelling crashed into a ditch in Co Clare on Sunday night.

The woman was a back-seat passenger in the vehicle when the incident occurred in the townland of Ballinagun, near Kilrush, at about 9.20pm, gardaí said.

No other vehicle was involved.

“A car collided with a ditch causing significant damage to the vehicle. The rear seat passenger, a female aged in her 70s, was fatally injured during the collision. She was pronounced deceased and taken to University Hospital Limerick for a post-mortem examination,” a spokesperson said.

“The R483 remains closed this morning pending a technical examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators. Local diversions are in place.

“Gardaí in Kilrush are appealing to any person who may have witnessed this collision to contact them.

“Any road users who were travelling in the area of Ballinagun and Cree, Co. Clare yesterday evening between 8.45pm and 9.45pm and who may have camera footage (including dash cam), is asked to make this available to investigating Gardaí.

“Anyone with information in relation to this incident is asked to contact Kilrush Garda Station on 065 908 0550, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.”