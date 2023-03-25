Woman (70s) dies after car and lorry collide in Co Offaly

A woman in her 70s has died after the car she was driving was in collision with a lorry in Co Offaly this morning.

The incident happened on the N62 at Doon Cross, outside Ferbane, shortly after 8.30am.

Emergency services attended the scene and the woman was rushed to the Midlands Regional Hospital Tullamore. However she later died from her injuries.

The driver of the lorry was not injured.

The road remains closed with local diversions in place.

Gardaí forensic collision investigators are due to carry out a technical examination of the scene this evening.

Gardaí have appealed to any witnesses to the incident to come forward. Anyone with video footage, including dash-cam footage, of the incident is also asked to make this available to investigating gardaí at Birr garda station.

Anyone with information is asked to contact gardaí in Birr on 057 916 9710, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.