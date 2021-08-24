Woman (60s) killed in collision between a car and a truck in Tipperary

The collisoon occurred on the M8 Southbound in the townland of Longford Pass at approximately 11:30am.

A woman in her 60s has died after a road traffic collision on the M8 motorway in Tipperary.

Gardaí in Thurles are investigating the accident that occurred in the townland of Longford Pass on the southbound M8 motorway, south of junction 4 at approximately 11:30am this Tuesday morning.

The female driver, and the sole occupant of her car, was fatally injured when involved in a collision with a truck.

Her body has been removed from the scene to the mortuary in South Tipperary General Hospital.

A post mortem will take place in due course. The male driver of the truck in his mid-20s was treated for shock at the scene by paramedics.

The road remains closed in both directions as Garda Forensic Collision Investigators conduct their examination of the scene. Local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision to come forward. Any road users who were travelling on the M8 southbound, south of junction 4, and who may have camera footage (including dash cam) is asked to make it available to Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Thurles Garda Station on (0504) 25100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.