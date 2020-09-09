Woman (60s) killed and man (60s) seriously injured in Cork road accident

A woman in her 60s has been killed and a man (60s) is seriously injured following a collision in West Cork this afternoon.

The collision occurred at 12.40pm at Baxter’s Bridge on the R586, between Bandon and Enniskeane.

The woman was a passenger in a car that collided with a lorry and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The male driver of the car has been taken to Cork University Hospital with serious injuries.

The driver of the lorry was uninjured.

The Bandon to Ballineen road is currently closed with local diversions in place as forensic investigators examine the scene.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who witnessed the accident, and particularly anyone with dashcam footage, to contact Bandon gardaí on 023 8852200.

