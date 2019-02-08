Woman (60s) dies, two girls injured following collision

A woman in her 60s has died and two girls aged 16 and seven were injured in a collision in Limerick this evening.

A woman in her 60s has died and two girls aged 16 and seven were injured in a collision in Limerick this evening.

Gardaí are investigating the single vehicle collision which occurred at 3.30pm at Upper Sunville, Ardpatrick, Kilmallock.

The female driver (60s) was fatally injured when the car she was driving veered off the road and mounted a ditch.

The two female passengers (16 years and seven years) received minor injuries and were taken to University Hospital Limerick for examination.

The body of the deceased has been removed from the scene to the mortuary of University Hospital Limerick where a post mortem examination will take place.

The road was closed to facilitate a Garda forensic examination and is now reopened.

Online Editors