Woman (60s) dies in road collision in north Dublin

A woman died yesterday after a two-car road collision in Lusk, Co.Dublin.

The crash occurred just after 6pm yesterday at Blakes Cross on the R127 and the woman, aged in her 60s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The body of the deceased has since been removed from scene. The Coroner has been notified and a post mortem has been arranged.

The driver of the second car, a woman in her 50s, was taken to Beaumont Hospital. Her injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

The road was closed for a period as Forensic Collision Investigators examined the scene but has since fully reopened to traffic.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward and for any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) who were travelling in the area at the time to make this footage available to Gardaí.

A garda spokesperson said: “Anyone with information is asked to contact Balbriggan Garda Station on 01 802 0510, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.”

Online Editors