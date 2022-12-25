A woman has died following a two car collision in Wicklow on Christmas Eve.

The tragic accident occurred just before midnight last night in the Baltinglass area.

The woman (60s) was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the other vehicle, is currently in hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Gardai are still at the scene and the road is currently closed.

"Gardaí are currently at the scene of a fatal road traffic collision involving two vehicles that occurred shortly before midnight on Saturday 24th December 2022 on the N81 at Mullycagh Lower, Baltinglass, County Wicklow,” a garda statement read.

“The driver of one of the vehicles, a woman in her 60s, was pronounced dead at the scene. Her body has since been taken to Naas Mortuary where a post-mortem examination will be conducted at a later date.

The driver of the second vehicle, a man in his 30s, was taken to Tallaght Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

“The road is currently closed and Forensic Collision Investigators are currently examining the scene. Local diversions are in place.”