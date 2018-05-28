Woman (60s) dies after jeep crashes into ditch in Co Kilkenny
A woman in her late 60s has died after the jeep she was driving crashed into a ditch in Co Kilkenny on Sunday.
The incident happened at Birchwood, Kilmoganny yesterday morning.
The vehicle was not discovered until around 8.30pm last night and her body has been removed to Waterford Regional Hospital where a post mortem will take place.
The regional road between Carrick-on-Suir and Kilmoganny (R697) has been completely closed for forensic investigators to examine the scene.
Local diversions are in place.
Gardaí are appealing to any persons who may have travelled the road between the hours of 7am and 8.30pm on Sunday and may have noticed anything unusual to contact them at Thomastown 056 - 7754150, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.
There are reports of foggy conditions across the country today, especially in Leinster's inland counties and in the west.
AA Roadwatch is urging drivers to use their fog lights if you are in any of the affected areas.
Online Editors