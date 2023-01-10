Woman (60s) dies after being hit by van in Co Donegal

A woman in her 60s has died following a collision with a van in Killybegs, Co Donegal, this evening.

The incident occurred at approximately 5.45pm on Main Street.

Gardaí and emergency services rushed to the location but the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Her body has since been removed to Letterkenny University Hospital where a post-mortem will take place at a later date.

The road remains closed to allow for a technical examination to be conducted by garda forensic collision investigators. Local traffic diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the collision to come forward. They are also appealing to anyone with camera footage (including dashcam) from the area at the time, to make it available to them.

Anyone with information in relation to this incident is asked to contact Killybegs garda station on 074 973 1002, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.