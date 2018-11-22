Woman (56) dies following car collision

A woman in her 50s has died following a collision in Co Galway this morning.

Gardai are investigating the collision that occurred at approximately 10.20am at Lismanny, Laurencetown, Ballinasloe on the Eyrecourt to Ballinasloe Road.

The woman (56), who was the sole occupant of the car, was fatally injured and was pronounced dead at scene.

Her body was removed to University Hospital Galway where a post mortem will take place.

The road was closed to facilitate a Forensic Collision examination and local diversions were put in place. The road has since reopened.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses or anyone with information to contact them in Ballinasloe on 090 9631890, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

