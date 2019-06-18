Woman (55) rescued from sinking car in lough dies

A mother of three who was pulled from a sinking car in Lough Erne has lost her battle for life.

A mother of three who was pulled from a sinking car in Lough Erne has lost her battle for life.

Unagh Gallogly, from Drumquin, Co Tyrone, was taken to hospital after she became trapped in her vehicle when it entered the water at Muckross Pier in Co Fermanagh at around 10.30pm on Saturday.

Police, the Irish Coastguard, RNLI, the fire and ambulance services attended the scene.

The 55-year-old was taken to the South West Acute Hospital in Enniskillen in a critical condition following the incident.

She died in hospital yesterday morning surrounded by her family.

Ms Gallogly's relatives yesterday thanked Armagh man Alistair McCammon for his heroic efforts to save her.

Mr McCammon was returning by boat with his family from nearby Lusty Beg Island on Saturday night when they came across the incident.

The 45-year-old repeatedly dived underwater in his efforts to save Ms Gallogly.

He managed to pull her up and out of the car and dragged her to the shore, where an ambulance had arrived and she was rushed to hospital.

In a phone call yesterday, a family member spoke to Mr McCammon to thank him for his efforts during the rescue operation.

Ms Gallogly was the youngest of 14 children and a native of Dromore, Co Tyrone.

She worked as a nurse at the Tyrone and Fermanagh Hospital in Omagh for more than 30 years and was due to retire in August.

She was also a well-known supporter of the local Dromore St Dympna's GAA club.

Irish Independent