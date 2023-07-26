Woman (52) who ‘did the splits’ after slipping on spilled liquid on restaurant floor gets €33,000

A mother-of-two, who “did the splits” on spilled liquid at one of Dublin’s top restaurants, has been awarded €33,000 damages.

Judge James McCourt heard in the Circuit Civil Court today that Teresa Burke slipped and fell as she was leaving the restaurant for a smoke with her partner in July 2020.

Burke (52) of Mourne Road, Drimnagh, Dublin, told her barrister Grainne Larkin that when her partner lifted her she noticed her dress was wet and afterwards saw several small areas of clear liquid on the floor.

“My right leg went forward and I did the splits,” she told Ms Larkin, who appeared with Deborah Crowley of Ferrys Solicitors.

Ms Larkin said liability had been accepted by MHL Event Management Limited, owners of The Mansion House Fire Restaurant and Steakhouse, and the court was being asked to assess damages arising from a number of injuries she had suffered.

Ms Burke said she had fallen on her bottom and side, injuring her left hip, knee and elbow and her lower back. She told Judge McCourt she still suffered pain in her hip and knee after sitting and then having to get up.

“When I get going things are all right but getting up and walking from a sitting position is still uncomfortable in my lower back,” she said.

X-rays revealed there had been no bone injuries and an MRA scan showed she had a bulging disc as well as degenerative change associated with her age.

Judge McCourt, who heard Ms Burke had been very fit and attended a gym five days a week prior to her accident, said he had no difficulty accepting her evidence that she still had ongoing pain in her hip and knee.

“She is an honest historian and for all of her injuries and continued pain three years post-accident I award her €33,000 damages,” Judge McCourt said.