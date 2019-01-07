A woman in her 50s has died this afternoon following a road traffic accident in Co Kerry.

A woman in her 50s has died this afternoon following a road traffic accident in Co Kerry.

Woman (50s) killed in collision between car and truck

Gardaí are investigating the serious collision between a car and a truck shortly after 3pm at Woodford, near Listowel.

The woman was the sole occupant and driver of the car and pronounced dead at the scene. The male driver of the truck was uninjured.

The road is currently closed and traffic diversions have been put in place.

Garda forensic collision investigators are examining the crash site.

The deceased was removed to the mortuary at University Hospital Kerry (Tralee) and the local Coroner has been notified.

Investigating Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Listowel Garda Station 068-50820 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.

Online Editors