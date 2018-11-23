Woman (50s) in serious condition after she was struck by car

A woman is in a serious condition after she was struck by a car this morning.

The pedestrian, aged in her fifties, was rushed to Sligo University Hospital for treatment and her injuries are described as serious.

Gardaí report the collision to have occurred at approximately 9.10am on the Sligo inner relief road (N4) on the inbound side of the road.

The female driver of the car was uninjured in the collision.

The two lanes on the southbound lanes are currently closed and there are diversions through the town.

Gardaí are now investigating the collision.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses or anyone with information to contact Sligo Garda station on 071 9157000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

Online Editors