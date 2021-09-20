A woman in her 50s has died after the car in which she was a passenger was involved in a single-vehicle collision in Co Monaghan early on Monday morning.

The collision on the Roslea Road out of Clones, Co. Monaghan, occurred at approximately 5am and emergency services are currently at the scene.

A passenger in the car, a woman aged in her 50s, was fatally injured during the collision, while two men in their 20s and a woman in her 30s have been taken to Cavan General Hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The road is currently closed and local diversions are in place. A technical examination will be conducted by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators later today.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision to come forward.

Gardaí are particularly appealing to any road users who were travelling on the Roslea Road out of Clones and the Largy Townland area this morning between 4-5am and who may have camera (dash cam) footage to make it available.

Anyone with any information in relation to this incident is asked to contact Monaghan Garda Station on 047 77200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.



