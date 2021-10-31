Woman (50) dies after being struck by a car in Dublin

Gardaí have appealed for information after a pedestrian died in a collision with a car in Dublin overnight.

The woman, who is understood to be in her 50s, died at the scene of the incident on Davitt Road, Drimnagh, at about 1.45am on Sunday.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene and the woman was brought to the Dublin City Morgue in Whitehall where a post-mortem examination will be carried out.

The scene was examined by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators and the road has since reopened.

Investigating Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to the collision or any one who may have dashcam footage to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sundrive Road Garda Station 01 666 6600 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.