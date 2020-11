Woman (47) missing for eight days after flying into Dublin from London

A 47-year-old woman has been missing for eight days after arriving into Dublin Airport from London.

Gardaí are seeking the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of Pilar Santos Filgueira, who was last seen on Thursday, October 29.

Pilar arrived on her flight from London at approximately 1.30pm on the Thursday. She took a shuttle bus to the Swords Road and then got a Dublin Bus inbound towards the city centre.

Pilar is described as being 5’ 3” in height, of slim build with brown hair and brown eyes. When last seen she was wearing a brown hat, brown jacket and black leggings/jeans.

Pilar's family and Gardaí are concerned for her welfare.

Anyone with any information on Pilar’s whereabouts or anyone who can assist Gardaí with locating her are asked to contact Dublin Airport Garda Station on 01 666 8800, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

