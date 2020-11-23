Woman (45) killed in collision with truck in Mullingar

A woman (45) has been killed after the vehicle in which she was travelling was involved in a head-on collision with a truck in Mullingar, Co Westmeath, this afternoon.

She was the driver and the only occupant of the car, which collided with a truck at around 1pm in the townland of Glascarn, Rathconrath, Mullingar.

The truck driver, a man in his early 40s, was not injured and did not require medical attention.

Her body has been removed to the Mortuary in Midlands Regional Hospital in Mullingar where a post mortem will be conducted at a later date.

The road remains closed at this time as a technical examination is being carried out by Forensic Collision Investigators and local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are investigating the collision and have appealed for witnesses to come forward.

“Gardaí are also appealing for any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) who were travelling in the area at the time to make this footage available to gardaí,” said a garda spokesperson.

“Anyone with any information is asked to contact Mullingar Garda Station on 044 938 4000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.”

