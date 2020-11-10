Woman (40s) killed in suspected Kildare hit and run

A woman in her 40s has been killed after she was struck by a vehicle in Newbridge on Monday night, Gardaí believe.

The woman was a pedestrian on Thomas Street in Newbridge before 8pm, when Gardaí understood she was struck by a vehicle.

Emergency services raced to the scene and the woman was found to have sustained serious injuries.

The injured woman was taken by ambulance to Naas General Hospital where she was pronounced dead a short time later.

The local Coroner has since been notified and a post mortem examination has been arranged.

The scene is preserved for a full forensic and technical examination by Garda Forensic Collision investigators.

Local traffic diversions are in place.

The outcome of a post mortem will determine the course of the Garda investigation.

Anyone who may have witnessed this incident or with camera footage (including dash cam) from the area at the time is asked to contact investigating Gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Newbridge Garda Station 045-431212 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.

