Woman (40s) dies following house fire in Meath

A woman has died following a house fire in Navan, Co Meath this evening.

Gardai said the body of the victim, aged in her 40s, was discovered in the house after emergency services attended the fire that broke out around 6pm.

“Fire Services attended the scene and extinguished the fire. One woman, aged in her 40s, was discovered deceased in the house. Her body has been removed to the mortuary at Our Lady's Hospital, Navan,” gardai said in a statement.

Investigations are ongoing.

Online Editors