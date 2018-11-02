A WOMAN in her 40s has been arrested after the body of a man was discovered at a house in south Dublin overnight.

A WOMAN in her 40s has been arrested after the body of a man was discovered at a house in south Dublin overnight.

Woman (40s) arrested after discovery of body of man with gruesome injuries in Foxrock 'was known to victim'

Gardai are expected to launch a murder investigation later today, as investigations into the man's death at a house in Foxrock continues.

It is understood that the man - believed to be a foreign national in his late 20s - was found with particularly gruesome injuries.

Initial indications are that the savage assault took place at a house in Tudor Lawns, Foxrock at approximately 11:30pm on Thursday night.

Read more: 'I literally feel sick. This doesn't happen in Foxrock' - Neighbours react to fatal stabbing

The man's body remained at the scene overnight until it was removed at 1.20pm today. It is understood the man was stabbed to death, but a post mortem will establish the exact cause of death. Deputy State Pathologist Dr Linda Mulligan attended the scene at lunchtime today.

2/11/2018, Garda Technical bureau officers at the front door of a house in Tudor Lawns, Foxrock where the body of a man in his 20's has been discovered. Pic credit; Damien Eagers / INM 2/11/2018, Pat Leahy, left, assistant commissioner speaks to Garda at the scene of a house in Tudor Lawns, Foxrock where the body of a man in his 20's has been discovered. Pic credit; Damien Eagers / INM 2/11/2018, Garda Technical bureau remove an evidence bag from a house in Tudor Lawns, Foxrock where the body of a young man was found. Pic credit; Damien Eagers / INM 2/11/2018, Assistant Commissioner, Pat Leahy, second from left and Garda at a house in Tudor Lawns, Foxrock where the body of a man in his 20's has been discovered. Pic credit; Damien Eagers / INM 2/11/2018, Garda Technical bureau officers at the front door of a house in Tudor Lawns, Foxrock where the body of a man in his 20's has been discovered. Pic credit; Damien Eagers / INM 2/11/2018, Garda Technical bureau officers at the front door of a house in Tudor Lawns, Foxrock where the body of a man in his 20's has been discovered. Pic credit; Damien Eagers / INM 2/11/2018, The deputy state pathologist, Dr Linda mulligan leaves a house in Tudor Lawns, Foxrock where the body of a man in his 20's has been discovered. Pic credit; Damien Eagers / INM 2/11/2018, An officer from the Garda Technical bureau removes an evidence bag from a house in Tudor Lawns, Foxrock where the body of a young man was found. Pic credit; Damien Eagers / INM 2/11/2018, An officer from the Garda Technical bureau removes an evidence bag from a house in Tudor Lawns, Foxrock where the body of a young man was found. Pic credit; Damien Eagers / INM 2/11/2018, An officer from the Garda Technical bureau removes an evidence bag from a house in Tudor Lawns, Foxrock where the body of a young man was found. Pic credit; Damien Eagers / INM 2/11/2018, Garda near a house in Tudor Lawns, Foxrock where the body of a man in his 20's has been discovered. Pic credit; Damien Eagers / INM

Assistant Garda Commissioner Pat Leahy was also seen talking to investigating gardai at the scene this morning.

“This was a terrible scene, this investigation is very likely to be upgraded to murder,” a source told Independent.ie

It is understood a number of people were in the house at the time of the incident and gardai are in the process of interviewing them today. Neighbours say there was a party in the house, and it's understood gardai attended the house at 3.30pm yesterday.

The woman who was arrested by investigating gardai was known to the dead man.

2/11/2018, The deputy state pathologist, Dr Linda mulligan works at a house in Tudor Lawns, Foxrock where the body of a man in his 20's has been discovered. Pic credit; Damien Eagers / INM

She is currently being detained at Dun Laoghaire Gardai Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act.

Shocked neighbours told Independent.ie that a number of young men lived in the house, which they believe to be rented.

It is believed that one of the men was Irish, while the other residents were of mixed nationality.

This morning, the entrance to the front of the house was sealed off, as officers from the Garda Technical Bureau began their examinations just before 11am this morning.

2/11/2018, Assistant commissioner, Pat Leahy talks to Gardai outside a house in Tudor Lawns, Foxrock where the body of a man in his 20's has been discovered. Pic credit; Damien Eagers / INM

The house in question only had a blue racer bicycle outside, leaned against the wall and a security light still on from the night before.

One elderly neighbour said she woke up around midnight, shortly after the attack was alleged to have happened.

"I saw a number of Garda cars outside but I didn't know what had happened until this morning and my phone has not stopped with friends calling to see I'm okay.

"This is a lovely area - many of us know each other for years and years but that house, we didn't know those people at all.

"They weren't really members of the community. It's terrible to know a man has died here. We just don't want something like this to happen in our neighbourhood.

"It's not the type of place for trouble at all. It's quite and peaceful, safe.

"Everyone is shocked, upset."

Another neighbour said: "I woke up in the night, I didn't check the time but banging of doors woke me.

"But there really was no other noise. I didn't think anything of that, so I fell back to sleep and I was completely shocked when I watched the news this morning."

A woman said she was sickened by news of the attack.

"I feel sick, I literally feel sick. This doesn't happen in Foxrock."

Gardai are appealing for anyone who may have seen anything unusual in the vicinity late last night, 1st November, to contact Cabinteely Garda Station on 01 - 6665400, The Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666-111 or any Garda Station.

Online Editors