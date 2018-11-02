Woman (40s) arrested after discovery of body of man with gruesome injuries at house in south Dublin

A WOMAN in her 40s has been arrested after the body of a man was discovered at a house in south Dublin overnight.

Gardai are expected to launch a murder investigation after the discovery of the man's body in Foxrock.

It is understood that the man - who was in his 20s - was found with particularly gruesome injuries.

Initial indications are that the savage assault took place at a house in Tudor Lawns, Foxrock at approximately 11:30pm on Thursday night.

The man's body remains at the scene this morning and the exact nature of what happened the man will not be known until the state pathologist carries out a preliminary examination at the property.

“This was a terrible scene, this investigation is very likely to be upgraded to murder,” a source told Independent.ie

It is understood a number of people were in the house at the time of the incident and gardai are in the process of interviewing them today.

"A woman (40s) has been arrested in relation to this investigation and is currently detained at Dun Laoghaire under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984," the gardai said in a statement.

It is understood that the woman was known to the dead man.

Shocked neighbours told independent.ie that a number of young men lived in the house, which they believe to be rented.

It is believed that one of the men was Irish, while the other residents were of mixed nationality.

This morning, the entrance to the front of the house was sealed off, as officers from the Garda Technical Bureau began their examinations just before 11am this morning.

The house in question only had a blue racer bicycle outside, leaned against the wall and a security light still on from the night before.

One elderly neighbour said she woke up around midnight, shortly after the attack was alleged to have happened.

"I saw a number of Garda cars outside but I didn't know what had happened until this morning and my phone has not stopped with friends calling to see I'm okay.

"This is a lovely area - many of us know each other for years and years but that house, we didn't know those people at all.

"They weren't really members of the community. It's terrible to know a man has died here. We just don't want something like this to happen in our neighbourhood.

"It's not the type of place for trouble at all. It's quite and peaceful, safe.

"Everyone is shocked, upset."

Another neighbour said: "I woke up in the night, I didn't check the time but banging of doors woke me.

"But there really was no other noise. I didn't think anything of that, so I fell back to sleep and I was completely shocked when I watched the news this morning."

A woman said she was sickened by news of the attack.

"I feel sick, I literally feel sick. This doesn't happen in Foxrock."

Gardai are appealing for anyone who may have seen anything unusual in the vicinity late last night, 1st November, to contact Cabinteely Garda Station on 01 - 6665400, The Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666-111 or any Garda Station.

