Woman (34) dies after hit-and-run in Donegal 

A 34-year-old woman has died after being struck by a van in Donegal early this morning.

It is understood the woman was walking before she was struck by a white van that failed to remain at the scene.

The hit and run occurred on the N15 at Townparks, Lifford and gardaí and emergency services arrived to the scene at around 2.45am today, July 11.

The woman was taken by ambulance to University Hospital Letterkenny where she was later pronounced dead.

The van and its driver have not yet been located by investigating gardaí.

Traffic diversions are in place and the scene has been preserved for examination by scenes of crime officers and Garda Forensic Collision Investigators.

The local coroner has been notified and arrangements will be made for a post-mortem examination.

"Gardaí are appealing for witnesses and are particularly appealing to the driver of the van to come forward,” a garda spokesperson said.

"Investigating Gardaí are also appealing to those with video footage (including dash cam) from the scene and along this route to make it available to them.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Letterkenny Garda Station 074 9167116 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.”