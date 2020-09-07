Woman (30s) is second person arrested as part of an investigation into alleged corrupt practices at a statutory body office

A woman (30s) was arrested this morning as part of an investigation into alleged corrupt practises at a statutory body office.

She was arrested by Gardaí from the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau (GNECB), conducted as part of Operation Lakefront by detectives attached to the Anti-Corruption Unit in the GNECB in Co Kildare.

This is the second arrest made as part of this ongoing investigation.

She was arrested for offences contrary to the Prevention of Corruption Acts and was conveyed to Naas Garda Station where she is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

Yesterday, a man (50s) was arrested as part of the investigation.

He was arrested for offences contrary to the Prevention of Corruption Acts and was conveyed to Leixlip Garda Station, where he is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

According to a garda spokesperson, investigations are ongoing.

