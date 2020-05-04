Woman (30s) due to appear in court after threatening shop staff with a scissors

Woman (30s) is due to appear in court this morning after threatening staff with a pair of scissors at a shop in Dublin city yesterday.

She entered the retailer at Thomas Street in Dublin 8 at around 7.15pm yesterday and threatened staff with the scissors.

She then took the contents of the till and fled the scene.

Patrolling gardaí in the area arrested the woman and she was taken to Kilmainham Garda Station, where she was detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

"The woman has since been charged in relation to this incident and is due to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice, Court 4, today at approximately 10:30am," said a garda spokesperson.

