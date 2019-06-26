Woman (30s) dies in suspected stabbing in Dublin city centre

A woman has died in a suspected stabbing incident in Dublin early this morning.

The victim, who was in her 30s, was discovered with serious injuries in an apartment on Bonham Street in the city centre at around 3.40am on Wednesday morning.

She was rushed to St James' Hospital but pronounced dead a short time later.

The scene of the fatal stabbing has been sealed-off and gardai have confirmed that a male has been arrested as part of the investigation.

He is currently being detained at Kevin Street garda station for questioning under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

"Gardaí in Kevin St. are investigating an incident in which a female received a number of injuries in an apartment in Bonham St area of Dublin 8 in the early hours of this morning, Wednesday 26th of June 2019 at approximately 03:40am," a garda spokesperson said.

Investigations are ongoing.

