| 10.1°C Dublin

breaking Woman (30s) dies in hospital after being shot in the chest in Finglas, North Dublin

The incident occurred shortly after 9pm

Photo: Stock image Expand

Close

Photo: Stock image

Photo: Stock image

Photo: Stock image

Neil Fetherstonhaugh

A woman has died in hospital after receiving gunshot wounds to the chest in an incident in Finglas, North Dublin.

The woman had been rushed to hospital after gardai and emergency services were called to the scene of the shooting at 8.40pm.

A woman, aged in her 30s, was taken to the Mater Misericordiae University Hospital where she has since passed away.

A garda spokesman said the scene is currently preserved for a technical examination to be conducted by the Garda Technical Bureau.

"The coroner has been notified and arrangements will now be made for a post-mortem examination to be carried out by the State Pathologist.

"No arrests have been made and investigations are ongoing.

"Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information or anyone who may have witnessed this incident to come forward."

Daily Digest Newsletter

Get ahead of the day with the morning headlines at 7.30am and Fionnán Sheahan's exclusive take on the day's news every afternoon, with our free daily newsletter.

This field is required

Most Watched

Privacy