A woman has died following a kayaking incident in Co Kerry.

Woman (30s) dies following kayaking incident in Co Kerry

The woman in her 30s drowned after she got into difficulty kayaking in the Roughty River, Kilgarvan shortly after 12pm today.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene and her remains were taken to University Hospital Kerry.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene and enquiries are ongoing.

Online Editors