Woman (30s) dies following collision

A woman (30s) has died following a collision in Co Meath on Friday night.

Gardaí are investigating the fatal road traffic collision between a van and a car that occurred at Lobinstown, Navan shortly after 9pm.

The driver of the car, a woman in her 30s, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the van was not injured.

The road at the scene remains closed to facilitate an examination of the crash site by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators.

Online Editors