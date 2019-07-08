Woman (30s) arrested in connection with death of baby Santina (2) in Cork

A WOMAN in her 30s has been arrested for questioning in connection with the murder of little Santina Cawley (2).

The woman was arrested at an address in Cork this morning and taken for questioning to Gurranabraher Garda Station.

She can be held for an initial period of 12 hours which can be extended further.

The arrest came 72 hours after the grim discovery of the toddler in the Elderwood flats complex just off Cork's Boreenmanna Road last Friday.

Tragic: Santina Cauley (2), who was found beaten to death in a Cork city apartment on Friday morning

The little girl was found with critical injuries in a flat at the complex.

She was treated at the scene by paramedics at 5.30am before being rushed to Cork University Hospital (CUH).

Tragically, she died a short time later.

Gardaí upgraded their investigation to a murder probe on Saturday after a post mortem examination by Assistant State Pathologist Dr Margaret Bolster revealed Santina had met a violent death.

The toddler had suffered multiple injuries to her head, neck and body.

Detectives believe the injuries are consistent with the toddler having been subjected to a sustained, vicious beating.

The arrest followed a massive Garda operation which involves up to 30 personnel including detectives and forensic experts.

Two properties at the flats complex were sealed off by Gardaí for forensic tests as well as a vehicle found parked off the Boreenmanna Road.

Little Santina's body remains at CUH with her remains not expected to be released back to her family for 48 hours.

