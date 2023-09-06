Woman (29) to face court in new year accused of sexually abusing teenage boy

A Co Antrim woman will stand trial in the new year accused of sexually abusing a teenage boy.

Safron Smyth appeared in the dock of Antrim Crown Court on Tuesday.

Dressed in a leopard print top, the 29-year-old entered not guilty pleas to the two charges against her.

Smyth, from Doury Grove in Ballymena, is accused of engaging in sexual activity with a child aged 13-16 and of inciting the schoolboy to engage in sexual activity on August 21 last year and at the time “you did not reasonably believe that he was 16 years or over.”

Safron Smyth appears at Antrim Court on Tuesday Pic Pacemaker

While the alleged facts surrounding the charges have not yet been fully opened, the court has previously heard that the alleged victim is 15.

In court on Tuesday, prosecuting counsel Michael Chambers and defence KC Neil Connor agreed the trial would take around a week to deal with but before it could be heard, there were various applications to be dealt with.

Freeing Smyth on continuing bail, Judge Alistair Devlin scheduled the trial to begin on January 22 next year with a review of the case on October 27.