Gardaí investigating a shooting in Waterford have released a woman arrested in connection with the incident without charge.

Woman (27) arrested in connection to Waterford shooting released without charge, two men remain in garda custody

A file will now be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Two men who were arrested in connection with the incident, aged 30 and 32, remain in Garda custody today.

Gardaí said they are continuing their investigations.

A man (40s) remains in critical condition following the incident, which occurred outside a house on the Carrickperish Road at 2.15pm on Monday, December 23.

