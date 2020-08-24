Woman (26) dies and two injured in collision in Galway

A woman has died and two people have been injured following a collision in Galway yesterday evening.

The single vehicle collision occurred when the car travelling on Headford to Tuam Road, R333, left the road and collided into a concrete post.

There were three people in the vehicle and the female rear seat passenger (26) was fatally injured.

Her body has been removed from the scene to the Mortuary in University Hospital Galway where a post mortem will take place.

The male driver (32 ) and male front seat passenger (28 ) were injured during the collision and both were removed from the scene to Galway University Hospital.

Their injuries are not believed to be life threatening.

The road remains closed at this time and Garda Forensic Collision investigators will conduct their examination today and local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing to any road users who may have travelled the road and can assist them or drivers who may have dash cam footage to contact them in Tuam Garda Station on 093 70840, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

Tuam Gardaí are also appealling to any persons who contacted Gardaí to make contact again in relation to this collision.

Online Editors