Woman (20s) killed in two-car crash in Wexford

A woman in her twenties was killed in a road traffic collision that occurred in Wexford this morning.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene this morning shortly before 6am on the New Line Road (R733) in Co.Wexford.

Two cars were involved in the crash. The young woman was a driver of one of the cars.

Her body has been removed to the local Mortuary at Wexford Hospital where a post-mortem will take place at a later date.

The driver of the second car, a woman in her sixties, was taken to Wexford General Hospital to undergo treatment for non-life-threatening injuries.

There were no other injuries reported and the road remains closed as forensic collision investigators are currently carrying out examinations.

"Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward and for any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) who were travelling in the area between 5.30am and 6am to make this footage available to Gardaí,” a garda spokesperson said.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Wexford Garda Station on 053 9165200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.”

