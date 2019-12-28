Woman (20s) killed in single vehicle crash in Donegal overnight

A woman (mid 20s) was killed in a single vehicle crash in Donegal overnight.

The crash happened at around 11.30pm on Friday night at Drumfad Lower, Portsalon, Co Donegal.

The woman - who was driving the car - was pronounced dead at the scene and was taken to Letterkenny University Hospital.

A man, also in his mid 20s, was also taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

A post mortem is due to take place and the road remains closed for examination by Forensic Collision Investigators.

Gardaí are appealing to the public for information.

"Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information, particularly any road users who may have camera footage travelling on the Kerrykeel to Portsalon road (R246) at approximately 11.30pm on Friday December 27 to come forward," a spokesperson said.

"Anyone with information is asked to contact Milford Garda Station on 074 9153060, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station."

Online Editors