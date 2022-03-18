Woman (20s) dies after car hits wall in Mayo

A woman has died following a road traffic accident in Co Mayo last night.

The woman, aged in her 20s, was taken to Mayo University Hospital to be treated for her injuries but she later passed away.

At approximately 11:15pm on Thursday night, Gardaí were alerted to a single vehicle road traffic collision, when a car is understood to have hit a wall, on the L5243 at Knocknalower, Pullathomas in Co Mayo.

The road is currently closed to allow for a technical examination to take place by Forensic Collision Investigators.

Any road users who may have camera footage, including dash-cam, and were travelling in the area at the time are asked to make this footage available to investigating Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Belmullet Gardaí on 097 819 10, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.