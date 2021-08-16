Woman (20s) dead after collision between a car and a truck in Kerry 

A woman in her 20s has died after a collision involving a car and a truck in Co Kerry today.

The collision occurred on the N69 in Tralee at around 1.15pm.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene and the driver of the truck didn’t require any medical treatment at the scene.

The road is currently closed to allow Garda Forensic Collision Investigators to examine the scene and local diversions are in place.

“Investigating Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward,” a garda spokesperson said.

"They are particularly appealing to any road users who were travelling on this road at the time with camera footage to make this available to them.

"Anyone with information is asked to contact Tralee Garda station on 066 710 2300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.”