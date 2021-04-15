Woman (20s) arrested as cannabis worth €72k discovered in Santry

3.5kg of cannabis was seized during the search of a residence last night. Photo: Garda Info.

Gardaí seized €72,000 worth of suspected cannabis and arrested one woman during a search operation in Santry, Dublin 9 last night.

During the course of the search operation, Gardaí discovered 3.5kg of cannabis with an estimated street value of €72,000. The drugs have been seized and will now be sent for analysis.

One woman, aged in her late 20s, was arrested at the scene and taken to Ballymun Garda Station where she is currently detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.

Gardaí from the Dublin Metropolitan Region (DMR) North, Divisional Drugs Unit conducted the search under warrant at a residence in Santry, at around 9pm.

The raid was carried out as part of Operation Tara - a special operation targeted at reducing deaths due to drugs.





Online Editors