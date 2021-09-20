An 18-year-old woman will appear before Limerick District Court today charged with the assault of a man in his 30s in Westfield Park, Co Limerick on Friday last.

The woman was arrested on Saturday evening in connection with the serious assault in which a man was discovered walking with an injury in the Ennis Road area of Limerick on Friday night.

She has since been charged in relation to the assault and is scheduled to appear before Limerick District Court this Monday morning.

The victim is believed to be in a serious condition in hospital.

Gardaí launched an investigation when the man in his 30s was discovered after 10pm on Friday evening walking on the Ennis Road with what appeared to be an injury.

The man was treated at the scene before being taken to University Hospital Limerick to be treated for “serious” injuries.

A technical examination of the scene was conducted on Saturday and Gardaí appealed to anyone who may have witnessed this incident to come forward.

Gardaí are particularly appealing to anyone who was in the Westfield Park and Ennis Road areas yesterday evening between the hours of 8pm and 10pm, who may have camera (dash cam) footage to make it available.

Anyone with any information in relation to this incident is asked to contact Mayorstone Garda Station on 061 456 980, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.