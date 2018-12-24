Woman (18) dies after severing artery in freak bottle accident

A teenager has died after falling on a glass bottle she was carrying, severing one of her arteries.

The 18-year-old, named locally as Megan O'Connor, passed away in the early hours of yesterday morning following the fatal cut to her groin.

Gardaí are investigating all of the circumstances surrounding the sudden death, but are treating it as a tragic accident.

Megan, originally from the Glenshane estate in Tallaght, had been socialising with friends on Saturday night in the Dublin 12 area.

It is understood she had been carrying a bottle of vodka in her waistband along Sundrive Road when she fell shortly before 1am.

The bottle broke and she suffered serious injuries, including a severed artery, and was bleeding heavily from her wounds.

Emergency services were immediately notified and rushed to the area.

Dublin Fire Brigade (DFB) paramedics were called to the scene and brought Ms O'Connor to St James's Hospital.

However, she was tragically pronounced dead short time later.

Gardaí based in Sundrive Road are looking into the incident and will be preparing a file for the local coroner.

A post-mortem examination is expected to be completed tomorrow which will confirm the exact cause of death.

The scene at Sundrive Road was sealed-off yesterday to allow for an examination to be carried out of the area.

Meanwhile, tributes are pouring in online for the young woman. At 6pm yesterday, friends and loved ones posted a blue love heart on Facebook in memory of Ms O'Connor.

Others wrote of their shock following the tragic accident.

"I really can't believe I'm writing this two days before Christmas," wrote one friend.

"Megan you were literally the funniest, kind-hearted person.

"You were one of a kind ... another young life taken away way too soon."

Another friend of the 18-year-old wrote: "God has gained another angel."

"To say I'm heartbroken is an understatement.

"I really cannot believe this... It's the worst news to ever wake up to.

"I will never forget our memories - one of the funniest [and kind-hearted] people around.

"I hope you get the best bed in heaven bro. I love you so much forever and always."

One friend promised Ms O'Connor will be given an "amazing" send off.

"Another young, beautiful soul taken way too soon. Rest in peace Megan, you'll be missed by everyone.

"You were such a character, you were loved by everyone and always up for a laugh."

