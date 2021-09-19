Woman (18) arrested in connection with serious assault of man (30s) in Limerick

Last week, the gardaí launched their latest initiative against people being horrible to each other, the so-called “online hate crime reporting mechanism”

Gardaí have arrested an 18-year-old woman on suspicion of assault in connection with the discovery of a man with serious injuries in the Westfield Park area of Limerick on Friday.

The teen was arrested on Saturday evening in connection with the assault of a man in his 30s, who is believed to be in a serious condition in University Hospital Limerick.

She is currently detained in Henry Street Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

Gardaí launched an investigation when the man in his 30s was discovered after 10pm on Friday evening walking on the Ennis Road with what appeared to be an injury.

The man was treated at the scene before being taken to University Hospital Limerick to be treated for “serious” injuries.

A technical examination was conducted on Saturday.

Gardaí at Mayorstone station are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this incident to come forward.

Gardaí are particularly appealing to anyone who was in the Westfield Park and Ennis Road areas yesterday evening between the hours of 8pm and 10pm, who may have camera (dash cam) footage to make it available.

Anyone with any information in relation to this incident is asked to contact Mayorstone Garda Station on 061 456 980, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.