Wolfe Tones singer Brian Warfield clashes with Joe Duffy over Celtic Symphony lyrics at Belfast concert

Wolf Tones perform at closing night of Belfast Feile festival in west Belfast. Photo by Kevin Scott.

Liveline host Joe Duffy and lead vocalist of the Wolfe Tones, Brian Warfield, clashed on the programme this afternoon over the singing of the band’s song Celtic Symphony.

The fiery verbal exchange on the RTÉ Radio 1 programme comes after chants of “ooh ah up the Ra”, a lyric in the song, were heard at a Wolfe Tones gig during Féile an Phobail in Belfast over the weekend.

A caller to Liveline asked Mr Warfield why he doesn’t instead sing “ooh ah up Sinn Féin”, as the IRA is gone now.

Up the 'RA chanting at Feile Wolfe Tones finale

“This song is inciting people to violence,” she said.

The woman from Limerick called into Liveline after hearing a Wolfe Tones concert at the Gaelic Grounds later this month was sold out.

She said the Wolfe Tones were feeding off people born after the peace process and “rising up youngsters” through the singing of republican songs and “ridiculous idealism only based on hatred and division”.

“Do you remember when the Pope came to Ireland? He begged you and your lot to put down your arms, murder is murder is murder,” she added.

“I never murdered anybody in my life,” Mr Warfield said, adding that he had never encouraged anyone else to carry out a murder either.

Mr Warfield was speaking on the show on the 25th anniversary of the Omagh Bombing, a car bombing carried out by the Real IRA in which 29 people lost their lives and 220 more were injured.

He said Celtic Symphony is “only a baby’s lullaby” compared with songs containing lyrics like “we’re up to our necks in Fenian blood” and “f*** the Pope”.

Previously Mr Warfield has said he wrote Celtic Symphony after seeing “ooh ah up the Ra” written on a wall.

“I’ve heard that argument before, don’t give me all the guff. I don’t want to hear it again because it’s all guff about something written on a wall,” Mr Duffy replied.

When asked by Mr Duffy what “ooh ah up the Ra” means, Mr Warfield said the chant could refer to Ra the Egyptian god.

“The IRA up there were the heroes of the people because they protected the people when we had no Óglaigh na hÉireann up there in the north of Ireland,” Mr Warfield said.

However, he stressed that he is not a supporter of the IRA and has nothing to do with any republican groups.

Joe Duffy. Photo: Paul Sharp/Sharpix

Callers also joined the show to support Warfield and the Wolfe Tones. One said she had attended a Wolfe Tones concert, felt “very comfortable” and enjoyed an overall good atmosphere at the gig.

Another caller said he thought the Wolfe Tones made great music and the way Mr Warfield was treated on the show by Mr Duffy was “disgraceful”.

“We can all move on Joe, but that doesn’t mean songs can’t be sung,” he said.

“The only thing is, you can’t move on if you’re buried six feet under,” Mr Duffy said.