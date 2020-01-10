Astronomy enthusiasts are in for a treat this evening as the first full moon of 2020, also known as the "wolf moon", coincides with a lunar eclipse.

Astronomy enthusiasts are in for a treat this evening as the first full moon of 2020, also known as the "wolf moon", coincides with a lunar eclipse.

'Wolf moon' visible over Ireland tonight - here's how you can see it

Weather permitting, those gazing up at the skies will witness a penumbral lunar eclipse when the moon passes through the earth's shadow

The phenomenon, which will begin at 5.08pm in Ireland and is expected to end at 9.12pm, will see the moon move into Earth's penumbra, or outer shadow, causing the earth's natural satellite to look darker than normal.

"A penumbral eclipse is not as impressive as a total eclipse," David Moore, editor of Astronomy Ireland said.

"Both are caused by the moon passing through the earth's shadow but in a total eclipse the moon goes fully inside the earth's shadow and dims by a factor of nearly one million in brightness."

"This won't happen on Friday night. Instead, the moon skims the edge of the earth's shadow and the lower edge of the full moon will be noticeably darkened for about half an hour either side of 7.10pm."

Astronomy Ireland are recommending the public look to the skies between 6.40pm and 7.40pm for their best chance at viewing the eclipse.

"We are talking about viewing the full moon, the brightest object in the night sky so public lighting will make no difference, meaning city dwellers can see this eclipse just as well as those in dark rural skies," Mr Moore added.

The astronomy expert explained that even smartphone cameras "will give an amazing result" for those looking to capture the moon tonight.

"The event is very slow moving and the naked eye will barely notice the change in the moon's light.

"However, a photo of the event around 7.10pm shown side by side with a photo of the moon two hours later when the eclipse is over will show the eclipse effect dramatically."

In January, the full moon is sometimes labelled a "wolf" moon, an unusual celestial label which seems to have stuck.

But those expecting the moon to turn red, a phenomenon dubbed the blood moon, will be disappointed.

"Unfortunately, we won't get one of those until 2021, though there are another three penumbral eclipses to look forward to in 2020," Ed Bloomer, an astronomer at the Royal Observatory Greenwich in the UK said.

The next full moon will occur on February 9, which is also known as snow moon.

With additional reporting from PA

Online Editors