Witness in Adrian Donohoe murder trial consulted with former Sinn Féin leader Gerry Adams before providing information to gardai

A key witness in the Adrian Donohoe murder trial consulted with former Sinn Féin leader Gerry Adams before providing information to gardai, it has emerged.

Sinn Féin TD for Louth Darren O’Rourke has confirmed it was his “understanding” that Mr Adams was the TD who reassured the witness before he gave information to gardai about now convicted murder Aaron Brady.

Speaking outside Leinster House, Mr O’Rourke said of the potential Garda witness: “why that person felt the need to do that, I don’t know, as the party has been very very clear.

“People should come and make statements if they have information bring to the guards or to the PSNI.

Expand Close MURDERED: Det Gda Adrian Donohoe. Photo: Ciara Wilkinson / Facebook

MURDERED: Det Gda Adrian Donohoe. Photo: Ciara Wilkinson

“I don't think that the, the party presumed that they needed to say. And actually a very helpful and useful role was played by that person which I think is important point.”

The Sinn Fein TD’s comments come after the Irish Times reported former Detective Pat Marry saying that he had to approach a Sinn Fein TD when he was having a difficulties getting a statement from a witness. Mr Marry said the TD said he told the witness to talk to gardai if wished.

Asked if the TD consulted was Gerry Adams, Mr O’Rourke said: “It's my understanding that it was.” But it was not a question of needing permission, he said.

“I can say, as somebody who's been a member of this party for over 20 years, who came into this without a strong republican background or tradition, I have never experienced that.

“In fairness to the party leadership, they have always been positive and encouraging in terms of our important role in terms of citizens first and foremost role, and also in terms of our directives.

“I don't know what the reason or rationale of thinking was on behalf of that person. And maybe it was just in relation to being overly cautious or second guessing themselves.”

Expand Close Aaron Brady was last week convicted of the murder of Garda Adrian Donohoe. Photo: Ciara Wilkinson / Facebook

Aaron Brady was last week convicted of the murder of Garda Adrian Donohoe. Photo: Ciara Wilkinson

He added however: ”Practically it worked out to play a positive role.”

“But the party has been very clear in relation to it and I can restate it here today that in future if people are second guessing themselves in relation to it, when we say, ‘Come forward,’ It means come forward and that's the that's the sum total.“

When contacted by the Irish Independent, a Sinn Féin party spokesperson said:

"Sinn Féin’s response to the murder of Garda Donohoe has been consistent. In the aftermath of Garda Donohoe’s murder Sinn Féin TD Gerry Adams called for anyone with information to bring it forward to An Garda Síochána.

"Indeed Gerry Adams met regularly with An Garda Síochána to discuss issues of criminality within the constituency. He consistently called on anyone with information in relation to criminality to bring that forward to An Garda Síochána."

However, Fine Gael TD Neale Richmond has said Sinn Féin has questions to answer over the issue.

“The revelation that a key witness in the murder of Detective Garda Adrian Donohoe wouldn’t speak with investigating Gardaí until they cleared it with party figures raises serious questions that the party must answer.

“Why does a Sinn Féin activist feel they need to speak with party officials before making a statement to the Gardaí? Do Sinn Féin believe their authority comes before that of the State? Will Sinn Féin encourage all who have information on the murder of Detective Garda Donohoe to present themselves to the Gardaí?" he said.

