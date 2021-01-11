‘Without cash, they’re nothing’ – how gardaí clamped down on gang killers

Gardaí have turned the tide against feuding gangland criminals since the Regency Hotel attack, by locking up murder squads, seizing firearms and confiscating millions of euro in drug money.

Gangland murders have fallen to their lowest level in over 20 years while cash seizures from crime gangs have jumped to unprecedented levels.

“This year we have only had to intervene twice in situations where we believed there was an imminent intent to commit murder which is a significant drop when compared to previous years,” says Assistant Commissioner John O’Driscoll in an interview the Irish Independent.

“Since the Regency attack our main focus in tackling organised crime has been dealing with threats to life. We have had a significant impact on the situation when there have been no further murders attributed to the feud and the number of gang-related murder incidents has also dropped significantly.”

Assistant Commissioner O’Driscoll heads up the Organised and Serious Crime Service (OSCS) which oversees the force’s six specialist investigation bureaus. The Criminal Assets Bureau (CAB) is separate from the OSCS although its garda members also come under O’Driscoll’s command.

“In terms of the Kinahan organisation, the threat to life has diminished,” he says.

“There are only so many people who will commit murder for money as a significant number of hit teams are now behind bars – we have taken a lot of people out of circulation and they are no longer available.

“Losing hit teams and firearms are not good for business. The criminals involved have caused immense damage to themselves and we plan to keep it that way by making the best use of the extra resources we have been given,” he added.

There were two gang-related killings in the State in 2020. Meanwhile, specialist garda units staged armed interventions to prevent two further assassination bids as they were about to be carried out.

More than €17m in cash was seized during garda raids, which does not take account of the value of money and property frozen by CAB.

A combination of a well-resourced offensive against organised crime – spearheaded by the Garda Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau (GDOCB) – and the effects of the pandemic has made it a bad year for the crime gangs.

Operations mounted by the specialist unit led to the seizure of drugs worth €36m and a further €8m in cash, accounting for almost half of the total cash seized over the last 12 months.

Working closely with other international law enforcement agencies, the GDOCB also continued to pummel the Kinahan cartel from all sides.

To date over 30 individuals, most of them considered to be the hardcore members of the drug trafficking organisation, are behind bars in Ireland, Britain and Spain.

Since the eruption of the mismatched Kinahan/Hutch feud in the wake of the attack at the Regency Hotel in 2016, gardaí have prevented 75 gangland murder attempts.

The efforts involved the use of high-tech surveillance methods in which eavesdropping devices were planted in cars and premises used by Kinahan hit men as they planned the crimes. Many of them were convicted by their own words.

It has brought the killing spree that claimed 18 lives to an end with no feud-related assassinations taking place for more than two years.

But while the Kinahan cartel may be on its last legs, Assistant Commissioner O’Driscoll stressed that the battle with organised crime continues apace as new groups and gangs have emerged to fill the vacuum.

“We have to tackle other aspects of organised crime which is all about the accumulation of wealth which gives them power. Removing the power from the organised crime group is about taking the money from them because without that they are nothing, cash is very important to them.”

In the five years since the GDOCB’s establishment it has seized a total of €18.5m in cash – including the €8m seized in 2020.

During the same time frame, it has also captured 132 high-powered firearms, including 17 handguns and five machine guns they took off the streets over the past year.

“From our perspective in assessing success it is not a matter of whether it’s €1m or €100m seized, what impacts the criminals most is apprehending those involved and taking their cash and firearms,” said Assistant Commissioner O’Driscoll.

The senior officer’s retirement was deferred by the Government so he could continue leading the charge against the gangs which, he said, is community focused.

“When planning operations we are very focused on the community and trying to create a better situation for them.

“We now have the resources whereby our specialist units can be proactive. The critical thing about our approach is that every day we are planning strategies in relation to organised crime targets.”

This year has seen the lowest number of gang-related murders since 1997, which came in the wake of the garda backlash following the assassination of Veronica Guerin.

In January a 17-year-old boy was murdered and dismembered in one of the most shocking incidents in many years.

Then in July, Thomas McCarthy (55) was shot dead in Ballyfermot, West Dublin, in what is believed to have been part of a dispute between local gangs.

In April notorious Dublin hitman Robbie Lawlor was shot dead in Belfast, in an attack also believed to be part of the Drogheda feud.