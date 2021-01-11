| 4.9°C Dublin

‘Without cash, they’re nothing’ – how gardaí clamped down on gang killers

Regency Hotel slaying marked beginning of an all-out war on drug mobs

&quot;In terms of the Kinahan organisation the threat to life has diminished,&quot; says Garda Assistant Commissioner, John O&rsquo;Driscoll. Photo: Steve Humphreys

Paul Williams Email

Gardaí have turned the tide against feuding gangland criminals since the Regency Hotel attack, by locking up murder squads, seizing firearms and confiscating millions of euro in drug money.

Gangland murders have fallen to their lowest level in over 20 years while cash seizures from crime gangs have jumped to unprecedented levels.

“This year we have only had to intervene twice in situations where we believed there was an imminent intent to commit murder which is a significant drop when compared to previous years,” says Assistant Commissioner John O’Driscoll in an interview the Irish Independent.

