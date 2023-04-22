Withholding information on evictions shows Government ‘contempt for renters’ – Ivana Bacik

The Government has shown “contempt for renters” by withholding information from the public on the number of eviction notices issued prior to lifting the eviction ban, Labour leader Ivana Bacik has said.

Ms Bacik also claimed the withholding of this information impacted the debate on Labour’s motion of no confidence in the Government following its decision to lift the eviction ban.

Today the Irish Independent revealed how government figures knew the numbers of people who would face eviction from rented homes after the ban was lifted made for "sobering reading”.

Documents released under Freedom of Information (FoI) also reveal the Department of Public Expenditure and Reform was aware thousands of households were going to be affected by the end of the moratorium on no-fault evictions, weeks before the Government decided to press ahead with lifting the ban.

“The manner in which Fianna Fáil, Fine Gael and the Green Party have approached crucial decision making on the eviction ban is deeply disappointing.

"Their apparent wilful refusal to engage with evidence prior to making the decision to lift the ban is symptomatic of a coalition of convenience that merely lurches from crisis to crisis to stay in power,” Ms Bacik said.

“FoI responses now show that Government knew the extent of the eviction crisis prior to making its decision to lift the eviction ban, but attempted to pull the wool over the eyes of the opposition and public by keeping this vital information to itself.

“I have called for the publication of the full suite of advice received by Government so the public can have a clear understanding of what evidence was relied upon by Government in making the decision to lift the eviction ban.

"A key question remains whether political pressure was in fact applied to the RTB to delay the release of Q4 figures from 2022 on notices to quit received by renters just to save Government’s skin.

“It’s truly outrageous to see such delays in disclosure of crucial information, but we are well used to seeing Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil hiding behind the advice of the Attorney General when making tough decisions,” Ms Bacik said.

Ms Bacik said the initial date of publication for figures by the Residential Tenancies Board on notices to quit was March 20, but that “pressure was clearly applied to the RTB to kick this date out to save Government’s skin during the no confidence vote on Labour’s motion.

"As always with this coalition, ministers have to be dragged kicking and screaming to the truth,” Ms Bacik said.

Independent.ie asked the Department of Public Expenditure and Reform if Mr Donohoe had been aware of the number of evictions likely to be caused by the lifting of the ban, in advance of the Government decision.

A spokesperson for the minister, who was contacted yesterday evening, said he was away in London on official business and unlikely to be able to comment.